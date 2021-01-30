Kats fall to SFA in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES – Amber Leggett scored 27 points and Diamond Hunter had a career-high 13, but the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks continued their winning ways with a 104-69 over Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

SFA (16-2, 8-0 SLC), who has won by no less than 21 points in each of its eight Southland Conference victories, turned in a balanced effort with four players in double figures, led by Alyssa Mayfield’s 20 points to strengthen its stranglehold on the league standings at the midway point of the season.

For Sam Houston (7-5, 3-3 SLC), Leggett entered the day leading the league in scoring and having averaged 30 points in each of her last two outings and held her own with her sixth game this year with 20 or more points. The junior hit half of her 20 shots from the floor and a pair of 3-point buckets, and was joined by Hunter and Madelyn Batista in double figures.

Hunter got her first start of the year and responded with 13 points and three blocked shots, getting eight of her points in the opening quarter. Batista added 10, but no other Bearkat finished with more than Courtney Celveland’s six points.

Things were close for the majority of the opening quarter before a 10-0 Ladyjack run opened it up. SFA would stretch it out by the half, despite 15 points from Leggett, owning a 44-30 advantage at the midway point.

SFA then opened up the second half with another 12-2 run and never looked back, finishing with 26 forced turnovers for the day.

The Kats will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday when they host Houston Baptist at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The game is set to air on ESPN+.

Presale tickets are available with walk-up tickets being unavailable for this season. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and be aware of COVID-19 protocols upon arrival.