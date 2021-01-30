Advertisement

Lady Vikings fall to Temple at home

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan girls basketball team lost to Temple 64-48 Friday night in a District 12-6A game at Viking Gym. It was Bryan’s final home game of the regular season.

Taler Thornton led Bryan in scoring with 25 points. Ja’jinae Williams finished with 16 points for the Lady Vikings. Aniah Hall led Temple in scoring with 23 points.

Bryan will return to action on February 2 for a road game against Copperas Cove.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celeste Perez remains jailed while her boyfriend Ryan Stallings was killed by law enforcement.
DPS Troopers identified in College Station Officer-involved shooting
One person has died after an industrial accident at Axis Pipe and Tube in Bryan, Texas.
One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall while ICU occupancy remains high, one death reported
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho still missing, father, mother wanted on child custody charges
(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Brazos County receives 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines for vaccination hub

Latest News

College Station falls to Magnolia 56-44
Aggies eager to start 2021 baseball season
Texas A&M Volleyball
Volleyball Welcomes Allison Mayfield as Volunteer Assistant
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Women’s Tennis to Challenge SMU and Abilene Christian on Saturday