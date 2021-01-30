Lady Vikings fall to Temple at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan girls basketball team lost to Temple 64-48 Friday night in a District 12-6A game at Viking Gym. It was Bryan’s final home game of the regular season.

Taler Thornton led Bryan in scoring with 25 points. Ja’jinae Williams finished with 16 points for the Lady Vikings. Aniah Hall led Temple in scoring with 23 points.

Bryan will return to action on February 2 for a road game against Copperas Cove.

