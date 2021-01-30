Advertisement

No. 20 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M Rescheduled for Next Sunday

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced that the Tennessee at Texas A&M game will be played at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Reed Arena and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

The game was originally set to be played on New Year’s Day, but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications within the Tennessee program.

This is the seventh ranked matchup for the Aggies this season. They are 5-0 in those games and are set to play No. 22 Georgia on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Most Read

Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
One person has died after an industrial accident at Axis Pipe and Tube in Bryan, Texas.
One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho still missing, father, mother wanted on child custody charges
Gloria Gonzalez, 24
CSPD arrests Waco woman for hiding loaded pistol in child’s pants
Keandre Foley, 21, was charged with accident involving death and manslaughter
Hearne man arrested for fatal hit and run

Latest News

Dime Box boy's basketball.
Dime Box tops Calvert in top 15 match up
Aggies eager to start 2021 baseball season
Aggies eager to start 2021 baseball season
Lady Vikings fall to Temple at home
Lady Vikings fall to Temple at home
College Station falls to Magnolia 56-44
College Station falls to Magnolia 56-44