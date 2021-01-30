No. 20 Tennessee at No. 8 Texas A&M Rescheduled for Next Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced that the Tennessee at Texas A&M game will be played at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Reed Arena and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

The game was originally set to be played on New Year’s Day, but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications within the Tennessee program.

This is the seventh ranked matchup for the Aggies this season. They are 5-0 in those games and are set to play No. 22 Georgia on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. in Reed Arena.