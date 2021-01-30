No. 8 Aggies Celebrate 10th Anniversary of National Championship against No. 22 Georgia

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 8 Texas A&M women’s basketball gears up for a celebration on Sunday, as the Aggies play host to the No. 22 Georgia Lady Bulldogs in a 4 p.m. tip inside Reed Arena. The Aggies will use Sunday’s game to welcome back members of the 2011 National Championship team for a 10th anniversary reunion event.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. Sunday afternoon’s matchup is slated to be nationally televised on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

Members of the National Championship team along with many others are to be honored at halftime and throughout the game. Fans can come and take pictures with the national championship trophy in the concourse of Reed Arena throughout gameday.

The Aggies (15-1, 6-1 SEC) are coming off an 84-69 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Thursday. N’dea Jones stole the show, scoring a game-high 23 points and hauling in 12 boards. She recorded her 11th double-double of the year which is tied for the most in the country. This is the sixth ranked game for the Maroon & White, and they are 5-0 in such games.

A&M is 15-1 through the first 16 games of the year for just the second time in program history. The first instance came during the start of the 2010-11 National Championship season.

Georgia (13-3, 5-3 SEC) boasts the best scoring defense in the SEC, allowing only 58.2 points per game. Jenna Staiti paces the team with 14.9 and 7.9 rebounds per game. Staiti also patrols the paint, leading the Lady Bulldogs with 45 blocks.

Texas A&M and Georgia prepare to meet for the 12th time in program history, with A&M holding an 8-3 lead in the series. The first meeting between the Aggies and Lady Bulldogs occurred in the Sweet 16 of A&M’s 2011 National Championship run, in which the Maroon & White took home a 79-38 victory. Since joining the Southeastern Conference, Texas A&M is 7-3 against UGA and 3-1 at Reed Arena.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase online by clicking here, as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip.