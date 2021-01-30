Report of possible campus intruder prompts temporary lockdown at Huntsville High School

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday afternoon following a report of a possible intruder on campus.

According to Huntsville ISD, the school was placed on lockdown after school dismissal. The move came following a report from a student of a possible male intruder on campus.

Huntsville Police and other local law enforcement agencies responded to campus and secured the school. School officials say after conducting a thorough search of the entire building, it was discovered the report was a false alarm.

Attention Huntsville ISD Parents & Community: Please see this media statement being shared in response to a temporary "... Posted by Huntsville Independent School District on Friday, January 29, 2021

In a press release, the district said: “Huntsville ISD appreciates our local law enforcement agencies who responded so quickly and we are thankful for today’s safe outcome. We applaud the student who alerted administration to help ensure everyone’s safety. Once again we must remind everyone that we ALL play a critical role in helping keep our schools safe environments for all. The safety of our students and staff will always be our highest priority and we will always err on the side of caution. Please continue to report anything concerning or suspicious as soon as possible. We also want to thank everyone impacted by this lockdown for their patience and cooperation as the situation was resolved.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.