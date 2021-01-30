Watkins picks up 600th career win

PALESTINE, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin Head Girl’s Basketball Coach Gary Watkins picked up his 600th career UIL win after a 87-30 road victory over Palestine Westwood Friday night.

Watkins has coached at Franklin since the 2014-15 season. He got his 400th career victory in that first season with the Lady Lions. Franklin made it to the regional finals last year and is primed for another deep postseason run this year, currently 2nd in the 3A-District 20 standings.

