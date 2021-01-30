Advertisement

Watkins picks up 600th career win

Franklin head girl's basketball coach Gary Watkins is honored for his 600th career win after a...
Franklin head girl's basketball coach Gary Watkins is honored for his 600th career win after a road victory over Palestine Westwood(Franklin ISD)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin Head Girl’s Basketball Coach Gary Watkins picked up his 600th career UIL win after a 87-30 road victory over Palestine Westwood Friday night.

Watkins has coached at Franklin since the 2014-15 season. He got his 400th career victory in that first season with the Lady Lions. Franklin made it to the regional finals last year and is primed for another deep postseason run this year, currently 2nd in the 3A-District 20 standings.

