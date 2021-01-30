Weekend Planner: Breezy, rain chance Saturday leads in a sunny Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After starting off the day with hardly a cloud in the sky, the cloud cover came soaring back into the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon. As moisture continues to pump into the area, a scattered rain chance will move in for the first half of the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

The cloud cover sticks around through the overnight hours Friday, meaning temperatures will sit a great deal warmer to start off the day Saturday than where most of us sat Friday morning. Wind gusts upwards of 20 mph are possible as overnight lows head for the mid 50s. A bit of patchy fog/drizzle/mist will be a possibility for any early Saturday morning plans as a warm front lifts northward.

SATURDAY:

Spotty showers will be possible Saturday morning and into the afternoon as a cold front approaches the Brazos Valley. Most of the activity looks to sit on the lighter side, mainly consisting of pockets of drizzle, mist and light rain. Strong-to-severe storms are not expected with this particular system, and any measurable rain that we do find only looks to measure up to 0.10″.

Gusty wind conditions will need to be monitored throughout the day, with wind gusts upwards of 25-30 mph+ not out of the question. Plan on securing any loose lawn items as well as bringing the trash cans in a bit closer to the house!

As drier air pumps into the Brazos Valley, gradual clearing will take place Saturday afternoon from northwest to southeast. Temperatures are headed for the low-to-mid 70s by the afternoon, with a bit of sunshine looking to return before sunset.

A cold front pushes through the Brazos Valley Saturday, bringing with it a scattered/spotty rain chance (KBTX)

SUNDAY:

A north wind will return behind the cold front, filtering in cooler air across the area. After mostly clear skies take us through the overnight hours Saturday, morning lows will sit a bit cooler Sunday morning, in the upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine takes us into the last day of January with afternoon highs headed for the mid 60s! Gusty winds look to hang around through the back half of the weekend with wind gusts of 20-25 mph+ possible.

Secure loose lawn items and bring the trash cans in closer to the house! Gusty winds stick with us through the weekend. (KBTX)

As high pressure nudges in from the west, a cooler and quiet outlook will stick around for the first few days of February, with more sunshine in store! The cloud cover rolls back in and the rain chances pick up later in the week as yet another system makes a run towards the Brazos Valley.

