1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,523 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 177 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,908 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

58% percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,196 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 425 active probable cases and there have been 2,771 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,608. There have been 160,245 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 650 staffed hospital beds with 53 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 88 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 81 1570 1,464 25 1733 288 Brazos 1523 15,608 13,908 177 8734 1594 Burleson 98 1178 1,055 25 755 212 Grimes 19 1958 1884 55 982 191 Houston 80 1437 1324 33 1274 228 Lee 155 1300 1109 36 594 109 Leon 59 914 822 33 522 129 Madison 49 1201 1129 23 362 104 Milam 60 1173 1113 33 1398 112 Montgomery 6040 39241 18338 211 10,988 5,051 Robertson 85 1133 1019 29 596 153 San Jacinto 134 755 599 22 1142 113 Trinity 74 575 482 19 624 70 Walker 302 6944 6837 99 2508 391 Waller 259 2973 2682 32 1346 230 Washington 125 1768 73 1826 254

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 70 new cases and 495 active cases on Jan. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 5,901 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 30, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 363,090 active cases and 1,932,694 recoveries. There have been 2,349,262 total cases reported and 19,956,098 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 36,320 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,109,874 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 166,934 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,723,675 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 311,665 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 30 at 1:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

