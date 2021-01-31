Advertisement

1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss and Grace Leis
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 102 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,523 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 177 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

13,908 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

58% percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,196 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 425 active probable cases and there have been 2,771 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,608. There have been 160,245 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 40 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 650 staffed hospital beds with 53 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 88 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin8115701,464251733288
Brazos152315,60813,90817787341594
Burleson9811781,05525755212
Grimes191958188455982191
Houston8014371324331274228
Lee1551300110936594109
Leon5991482233522129
Madison491201112923362104
Milam6011731113331398112
Montgomery6040392411833821110,9885,051
Robertson851133101929596153
San Jacinto134755599221142113
Trinity745754821962470
Walker30269446837992508391
Waller25929732682321346230
Washington1251768731826254

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 70 new cases and 495 active cases on Jan. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 5,901 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 30, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 363,090 active cases and 1,932,694 recoveries. There have been 2,349,262 total cases reported and 19,956,098 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 36,320 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,109,874 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 166,934 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,723,675 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 311,665 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 30 at 1:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

