Aggies Complete Texas Tech Invitational

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas A&M track & field wrapped up the Texas Tech Invitational setting a Sports Performance Center facility record in the women’s 4x400m Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M trailed Baylor heading into the final leg of the women’s 4x400m when freshman Dominique Mustin passed the baton to fellow freshman Athing Mu as she clocked a 50.03 split to propel the Aggies to a first place finish at 3:31.09. The mark set a Sports Performance Center facility record and is No. 10 on the Aggie all-time list. It is the second fastest 4x400m relay in the NCAA this season.

Aggie members, Jania Martin ran a leadoff split of 53.64, followed by Charokee Young running 52.87 and Mustin clocked a third leg 400m split of 54.27.

“Overall, we had some really good things happen today,” Head coach Pat Henry said. “Our women’s 4x400m ran fast, it was a facility record and we finished five seconds ahead of the field so I’m pleased with that effort.”

Prior to running as a member of the record breaking relay, Martin recorded a personal best in the 200m finishing second at 23.65. Teammates, Laila Owens placed first at 23.47 and Immanuela Aliu completed the sweep finishing third at 23.78. Martin’s time ranks No. 20 in the NCAA and was her second personal best on the weekend after clocking 53.59 in yesterday’s 400m.

“Over the two days Jania set personal bests in the 200m, 400m and ran on a facility record relay,” Henry said. “I told the team that this time a year ago there’s no way on this planet that she could’ve done that. She’s worked real hard, she’s running fast and running real well. She’s ending up being somebody that is going to help this team a lot.”

Lance Broome matched his personal best in the 200m to win the second heat on the men’s 200m at 20.95.

The Maroon & White also had impressive showings in the women’s long jump and men’s pole vault.

Deborah Acquah, in her first attempt down the runway landed at 6.62m/21-8.75. An opening round mark that proved to be long enough to win the event. It is the second best performance in Aggie history, only behind her school record mark of 6.65m/21-10. Fellow Aggie, Zhane Smith placed second with a leap of 6.30m/20-8. Smith’s mark is No. 6 on the Aggie all-time list and No. 10 in the NCAA.

“Today we had the kind of environment it takes to do some good things,” said Henry. “Deborah [Acquah] took advantage of the day and jumped 21-8.75, which is big time. Zhane [Smith] also jumped 20-8 and that’s an important mark.”

In his second pole vault competition of the 2021 season, Zach Davis entered at 4.90m/16-0.75 clearing on his first attempt. Davis soared over the next bar at 5.05m/16-6.75 before failing to jump 5.20m/17-0.75.

“I’ve seen other things like Zach [Davis],” said Henry. “He jumps 16-6.75 and that is a great jump for him. He then bounced the bar at 17 feet, he’s coming along really well.”

In total, Texas A&M recorded 14 NCAA top 20 marks and 12 Aggie all-time top 12 marks during the two-day meet.

Next Up

The Maroon & White return to the Brazos Valley hosting the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Texas A&M’s last home indoor meet of the 2021 season.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).