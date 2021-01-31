BBB SCAM ALERT: As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out consumers should be prepared for scams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With vaccine hubs opening across the Brazos Valley, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about potential scams. The BBB says scammers are creating authentic-looking vaccine sign-up forms, offering phony vaccines, and more, all in an attempt to steal your personal information.

The BBB says that every individual who is eligible to receive the vaccine should do the due diligence and double-check any messages or emails before sharing personal information.

Jason Meza, Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau, says criminals will try and cash in on vaccine distribution, so consumers should be extra vigilant. He says the best way to protect yourself from scams is to play defense constantly.

“We want folks to play defense,” said Meza. “Be prepared because in that instance that a vaccine waiting list or a vaccine registration pops up online or you see it on social media, you want to know it’s legit.”

Government officials have already been cracking down on phony COVID testing kits and treatments. Now, they are ramping... Posted by Better Business Bureau on Friday, January 22, 2021

Meza says the most common scams will come through text and emails. He says scammers can clone logos, create official-looking websites, mimic names and other data by getting the information off of official websites and phone numbers.

He says scammer’s watch the news and can have a new scam in place within hours and be gone in the same amount of time.

“It’s too easy for a con artist to set up shop as a fake website or to use phone numbers that manipulate caller I.D.,” said Meza. “They make it look like it’s coming from your local health department or from the government. Those are easily accessible technology pieces that scammers buy.”

Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Great! Avoid sharing a pic of your vaccination card on social media. The personal info on it... Posted by Better Business Bureau on Friday, January 29, 2021

The BBB says when receiving text messages and emails from unknown sources, never click on the link. Instead, work to verify the source.

“It’s a simple hyperlink,” said Meza. “Once you click on that link, it takes you to a dangerous place, a malware download, maybe it’s a site designed to capture your information, and there’s no vaccine at the end of it.”

The BBB says that if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is not.

Additionally, the BBB warns against sharing photos of your vaccination card on social media for those who have already received their vaccinations. The self-identifying information on it makes you vulnerable to identity theft and future scams.

“We’re asking people not to post their photo with the ID card itself. It does contain some information like your birthdate, your name, and when you got the vaccine or which vaccine,” said Meza. “Scammers actually turn that around, use that to their advantage and use that to duplicate a profile and use it to work against you.”

The Better Business Bureau has a Scam Tracker tool which you can find by clicking here to search scams that have been reported in your zip code, city, or state. The BBB also has advice for Texas related scams here.

If you are in Phase 1A or 1B and eligible to receive the vaccine, please check the COVID‑19 Vaccination Hub Providers page to find a hub near you and learn how to register. You can also check the websites of providers on the Texas COVID‑19 Vaccine Availability map to see if they have enough vaccine supply at this time.

In Brazos County, a vaccination hub is scheduled to open Monday, Feb. 1, at the Brazos Center, but it is currently in a testing phase. To be placed on a waiting list, sign up with St. Joseph Health by clicking here. When the hub is open, vaccines will only be given to those who have registered online.

In its first full week of operation, the Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is set to... Posted by Brazos County CEOC on Friday, January 29, 2021

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.