Cell phone tracking feature helps police find four robbery suspects

Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of two armed robberies in the city of Bryan
Four people, including a juvenile, are accused of robbing three men this weekend in Bryan. They were arrested in Waller County after authorities used a tracking app on one of the victim's cell phone.(Mug shots provided by Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several law enforcement agencies worked together this weekend to find four people accused of two robberies in the city of Bryan.

The first happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Foch Street in Bryan near Northgate. The victims said they were robbed by four men who were in a white car and two of them were armed with guns. The suspects demanded the victims’ cell phones and wallet and then left the area.

About an hour later, the same suspects are accused of robbing a man who was skateboarding at Williamson Park in Bryan.

During the robbery, one of the suspects told the victim, “this is what we have to do to make money.” Another said, “I don’t want to shoot you.”

After being robbed of his cell phone, the victim returned to his home in College Station and notified the police. Officers were able to use the “Find My iPhone” app on the victim’s phone and tracked the suspects as they traveled south on Highway 6 into Waller County.

Once they were in Hempstead, the suspects were stopped by a deputy with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by Hempstead Police and DPS Troopers.

Bryan police traveled to Waller County to speak with the suspects and were each identified as:

  • Brian Andrews, 19, of Spring
  • Thomas Watkins, 20, of Hempstead
  • Tariq Carter, 19, of Houston (identified as the driver of the car)
  • Unidentified juvenile

During the investigation, Watkins said he had been struggling to find a job, and “times are hard right now.” The victim’s phones and wallet were all recovered in the suspect’s vehicle and a Brazos County Sheriff’s Office van transported all four of the suspects back to Brazos County.

The three adults were each charged with three counts of Aggravated Robbery and bonds were set for $150,000 each.

It’s unclear what charges were set for the unidentified juvenile.

No injuries were reported in either of the robberies.

