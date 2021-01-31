Advertisement

College Station police arrest driver for DWI after crash on Highway 30

A Grimes County woman was arrested in College Station Saturday night after a crash on Highway 30 near Winding Creek Road.
College Station police say Jaycee Noey was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle Saturday...
College Station police say Jaycee Noey was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle Saturday night on Highway 30.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County woman was arrested in College Station Saturday night after a crash on Highway 30 near Winding Creek Road.

College Station police say Jaycee Noey, 29, of Anderson was the driver in a two-vehicle collision that occurred around 8:00 p.m. in the 11700 block of Highway 30 near the Cole Stop store.

During the accident investigation, police said they could detect the odor of alcohol coming from Noey’s car. Officers also found several open containers of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Noey was making a lane change while driving southbound on the highway and collided with another vehicle. She was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container.

Her bond has been set at $2,000.

The arrest report did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

