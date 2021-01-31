Advertisement

CSPD: Drunk driver arrested after hitting telephone pole

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Holleman Drive W and Jones Butler Road.
College Station police say Molly Geen-Nolan was drunk when she hit a telephone pole with her...
College Station police say Molly Geen-Nolan was drunk when she hit a telephone pole with her SUV early Friday morning.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was arrested early Friday morning after she drove her SUV into a telephone pole in College Station.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Holleman Drive W and Jones Butler Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, the driver, Molly Geen-Nolan, 22, of College Station, told police “I guess I was speeding. Not sure. I had drinks at 12 am. I guess I’m not fully ready to drive.” She went on to admit bar hopping and having several drinks including a double-shot rum and coke and a beer.

No injuries were reported in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

Geen-Nolan was arrested on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated. She was released later in the day on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho found, parents taken into custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
104 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, ICU occupancy remains high
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
One person has died after an industrial accident at Axis Pipe and Tube in Bryan, Texas.
One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating

Latest News

Four people, including a juvenile, are accused of robbing three men this weekend in Bryan. They...
Cell phone tracking feature helps police find four robbery suspects
School districts will not receive state ratings this year based on how their students perform...
Texas will require students to take the STAAR test in person
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported
The Dine-In Dude Virtual Valentine's Day Cooking Class
Enjoy a free virtual cooking class Valentine’s Day weekend