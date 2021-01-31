CSPD: Drunk driver arrested after hitting telephone pole

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was arrested early Friday morning after she drove her SUV into a telephone pole in College Station.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Holleman Drive W and Jones Butler Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, the driver, Molly Geen-Nolan, 22, of College Station, told police “I guess I was speeding. Not sure. I had drinks at 12 am. I guess I’m not fully ready to drive.” She went on to admit bar hopping and having several drinks including a double-shot rum and coke and a beer.

No injuries were reported in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

Geen-Nolan was arrested on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated. She was released later in the day on a $2,000 bond.

