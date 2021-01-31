Advertisement

DPS: Troopers find steroids, gun, drugs, bottles of urine during traffic stop

State troopers made an interesting find inside a car that was stopped Saturday night on Highway 30 in College Station.
A Grimes County man who was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday night in Brazos County is...
A Grimes County man who was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday night in Brazos County is now facing more than a dozen mostly drug-related charges.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers made an interesting find inside a car that was stopped Saturday night on Highway 30 in College Station.

According to an arrest report, DPS stopped Brian Wright, 32 of Iola, near the Cole Stop convenience store due to a missing license plate on the front of his vehicle. Troopers said immediately they could smell marijuana coming from inside the Dodge Challenger.

Inside the car, troopers found a wide range of narcotics, a handgun, several vials of anabolic steroids, nearly 200 unidentifiable pills, and two bottles of “fake urine” that Wright admitted was used for passing drug tests.

Here’s a complete list of what troopers reportedly found inside the car:

  • Less than a gram of THC oil and wax
  • 24 grams of marijuana
  • Two 10mL vials of Nandrolone Decanoate
  • One 10mL vial of Testosterone Propionate
  • Two 10mL vials of Sustanon
  • Two 10mL vials of Masteron Enanthate
  • 10mL vial of Trenbolone Acetate
  • One 10 mL vial of Trenbolone Enanthate
  • One 30 mL vial of Clenbuterol
  • 48 capsules of Clomiphene Citrate
  • 85 capsules of Tadalafil
  • 79 capsules of Anastrazole
  • 152 unknown blue skull-shaped pills
  • 25 unknown green skull-shaped pills
  • A Smith and Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun

Wright was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on 14 separate charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a False Drug Test Falsification Device.

His bonds total $109,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho found, parents taken into custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
104 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, ICU occupancy remains high
The Ranch Harley-Davidson groundbreaking celebration.
The Ranch Harley-Davidson held a groundbreaking celebration for their new 52,000 sq. ft. dealership
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges

Latest News

Free to job-seeking veterans, transitioning servicemembers, National Guardsmen, reservists, and...
Workshop this week to prepare veterans for upcoming virtual career fair
College Station police say Jaycee Noey was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle Saturday...
College Station police arrest driver for DWI after crash on Highway 30
College Station police say Molly Geen-Nolan was drunk when she hit a telephone pole with her...
CSPD: Drunk driver arrested after hitting telephone pole
Four people, including a juvenile, are accused of robbing three men this weekend in Bryan. They...
Cell phone tracking feature helps police find four robbery suspects