Enjoy a free virtual cooking class Valentine’s Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you need something to do for your valentine’s day weekend? The Dine-In Dude might have your answer.

Cook a full Italian dinner on Feb. 13 in a free virtual cooking class hosted by BCS catering company, The Dine-In Dude.

The cooking-a-long will feature old-school Italian favorites according to Theo Burns of The Dine-In Dude.

The menu features bruschetta, chicken parmesan, truffle mac & cheese, and a chocolate mousse.

The class will be pre-recorded so everyone cooking from home will have the ability to stop and start as needed. However, Natalie Bruns of The Dine-In Dude said both she and Theo will be available to answer questions if people need help.

In The Renegade Kitchen BCS with The Dine-In Dude getting the details on a fun Valentine's Day Cooking event he is hosting. Tune in to KBTX Media tonight at 10 p.m. for the details. Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The Burns said the reason they are offering the course is so people can still have a fun Valentine’s day experience from home.

“When we have date nights we cook together, and we figured other families and friends and loved ones would want to do the same,” said Natalie Bruns. “We like to go out, but during this time, it’s a little difficult to have the full experience that you would normally have, so we just thought if we like to cook home, other people like to cook at home, so why don’t we all just cook together.”

Honoring the theme of sending valentines and handwritten letters, to get the link to the course, those interested will send the dine-in dude company a Valentine’s Day postcard. All cards must be postmarked by Feb 6.

Cards can be sent to:

ATTN: The Dine-In Dude, Renegade Bakery & Culinary Studio, 2606 Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77802

In the postcard one must include the following things:

Name

Mailing Address

Email

Favorite thing about Valentine’s Day

Once the card is received, The Dine-In Dude will mail a postcard back with the grocery list of items needed for the class, provide details about the link, and a promo code for The Dine-In Dude meal service.

