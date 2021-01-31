Advertisement

Limestone County: Traffic stop leads to high speed chase, suspects captured

Lemuel Burkes was taken into custody after high speed chase with local police and DPS.
Lemuel Burkes was taken into custody after high speed chase with local police and DPS.(Groesbeck Police Dept.)
By STAFF
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - One suspect was booked into the Limestone County Jail after Groesbeck Police initiated a traffic stop for speeding Friday evening which led to a high-speed chase and apprehension in a remote field.

The pursuit started when Groesbeck Police officer, Cpl. Tyrell Hobbs initiated a traffic stop Friday at approximately 6:06 pm. on a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Ellis Street for a speeding violation. Police say the car “failed to yield and began evading at a high rate of speed.”

Officer Hobbs pursued the vehicle traveling north on State Highway 14 toward Mexia and was assisted by State Troopers who successfully deployed spike strips south of Mexia.

Police say the vehicle continued into the city of Mexia where the suspects abandoned the vehicle in a remote field and fled on foot. The suspects were ultimately apprehended and taken into custody.

Police searched the suspects’ vehicle and recovered “methamphetamine and a firearm.”

The driver, Lemuel Burkes was transported to the Limestone County Jail where he was “charged with Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon,” said Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson.

Henson said “the passenger was also transported to the Limestone County Jail but was sent for medical treatment after becoming ill during the booking process. She admitted to ingesting narcotics prior to her apprehension.”

The female suspect remained hospitalized Saturday and hadn’t been charged yet pending warrants being obtained.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho found, parents taken into custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
104 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, ICU occupancy remains high
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
One person has died after an industrial accident at Axis Pipe and Tube in Bryan, Texas.
One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating

Latest News

School districts will not receive state ratings this year based on how their students perform...
Texas will require students to take the STAAR test in person
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported
The Dine-In Dude Virtual Valentine's Day Cooking Class
Enjoy a free virtual cooking class Valentine’s Day weekend
One person is dead and at two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen,...
One dead, at least 2 wounded in shooting in Central Texas neighborhood
Patrick Warren, Sr. was shot to death by a Killeen police officer on Jan. 10.
Man killed by Killeen police laid to rest in Bryan