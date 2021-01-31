Man killed by Killeen police laid to rest in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and family of Patrick Warren, Sr. held a burial for him on Saturday in Bryan- his hometown.

Killeen police officer Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year department veteran, shot Patrick Warren, Sr., 52, after responding at around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 10 to Warren’s home on Carrollton Avenue in Killeen after the family called requesting a mental health officer. Warren’s family said he had been suffering a mental health crisis all weekend.

Saturday’s burial follows a funeral service for Warren Sr. in Fort Worth. Family and friends wore masks with Warren’s last words, “take it by faith” heard on body-camera video of the incident released by Killeen police.

“It really is a heavy blow in my heart to know that my brother Patrick was no longer going to be around,” said Cristobal Ledezma, the Warren family’s pastor.

Warren’s family said the day before his encounter with officer Contreras, they had sought help for him from a mental health resource officer. They also called Pastor Ledezma seeking spiritual guidance and prayers.

At Saturday’s service, Pastor Ledezma preached a message of forgiveness.

“God is our judge and we cannot point fingers at others,” Ledezma said. “We can say god has forgiven me and I will forgive others let time, let God work in people’s hearts.”

Killeen’s police chief Charles Kimble has come out in support of officer Contreras saying he was justified in his action.

The family is now awaiting the results of two autopsies- one ordered by a judge and an independent one ordered by the family.

The family is calling for officer Contreras to be fired and charged but officer Contreras is on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.

