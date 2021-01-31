Advertisement

No. 7 Texas A&M Edges Out No. 9 Baylor

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M equestrian team began the spring slate in tiebreaker fashion with a 9-9 (1579.75-1568.75) victory over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

With the win, the Maroon & White move to 2-2 on the year while Baylor fell to 0-1.

In Horsemanship, Cori Cansdale earned the first point as she defeated Gabby Marty, 73-69.5. Evelyn Beesaw edged out Kacie Scharf, 73-72.5, before Cameron Crenwelge topped Katie Davis, 74.5-71.5. Hayley Riddle earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) as she closed the event with a 75.5 to better Clara Johnson’s 73.5.

Rhian Murphy tallied the Aggies lone point in Flat, defeating Caroline Weaver, 85-77, and earned MOP for her efforts.

In Fences, Morgan Rosia logged an 82 to best Gia Gulino’s 76, followed by Kaitlyn Lovingfoss beating Emma Fletcher, 81-78, to end Fences in a 2-2 tie.

In Reining, Emmy-Lu Marsh knocked off Andie Pratt, 69-66, before Ariana Gray tallied a 67 to claim victory over Shelby Clausen.

The Aggies stay home to host No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. inside the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

