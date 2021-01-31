Advertisement

One dead, at least 2 wounded in shooting in Central Texas neighborhood

One person is dead and at two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen,...
One person is dead and at two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen, police say.(Photo by Eric Franklin)
By Rissa Shaw and Eric Franklin
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 900 block of York Avenue at 9:32 p.m. in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two victims, in unknown condition, were transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital.

The third victim was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

During the preliminary investigation revealed that the three victims were at a residence in the 600 block of Murphy Street.

The suspect arrived and started a disturbance when shots were fired.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Killeen Police department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Another way to submit tips by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and a tip can be given anonymously.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, it could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho found, parents taken into custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
104 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, ICU occupancy remains high
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
One person has died after an industrial accident at Axis Pipe and Tube in Bryan, Texas.
One dead after industrial accident, Brazos County deputies investigating

Latest News

School districts will not receive state ratings this year based on how their students perform...
Texas will require students to take the STAAR test in person
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported
The Dine-In Dude Virtual Valentine's Day Cooking Class
Enjoy a free virtual cooking class Valentine’s Day weekend
Patrick Warren, Sr. was shot to death by a Killeen police officer on Jan. 10.
Man killed by Killeen police laid to rest in Bryan