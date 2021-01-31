One dead, at least 2 wounded in shooting in Central Texas neighborhood

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting in Killeen, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 900 block of York Avenue at 9:32 p.m. in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two victims, in unknown condition, were transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital.

The third victim was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

During the preliminary investigation revealed that the three victims were at a residence in the 600 block of Murphy Street.

The suspect arrived and started a disturbance when shots were fired.

At this time, this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Killeen Police department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com .

Another way to submit tips by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and a tip can be given anonymously.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, it could be eligible to receive a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

