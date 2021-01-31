Seasonable & Sunny Start to February

Believe it or not: Welcome to February. After a brisk & breezy day Sunday, clear skies, a calming wind, and dry air will help morning lows tank to the mid and upper 30s across the Brazos Valley. Patchy light frost may settle on rooftops and car windshields in a few areas. Plenty of sunshine Monday, but a pesky north wind sticks around -- occasionally gusting 20-25mph. That will keep the fire danger elevated and hold afternoon highs to very typical low 60s for the first day of the month. By late afternoon and into the evening, high clouds are expected to arrive from the northwest, adding some scenery overhead for Tuesday.

Temperatures will be interesting this week: warmer air arrives from the south and southwest, ahead of a big push of winter air for week’s end. Wednesday and Thursday bring us increased cloud cover and high temperatures in the 70s. Your next cold front is scheduled for Thursday night and is set to drop highs to the 50s for the last day of the work / school week. Light rain / drizzle is expected in that chilly air, too. One thing that needs to be fine-tuned -- a second push of cold, cold air: when it arrives and the extent of it. For now, morning 30s and highs in the 50s are expected through the weekend and into the first part of the upcoming week.

Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 37. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 60. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 37. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 63. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

