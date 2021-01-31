Advertisement

SFA snaps Bearkats’ win streak

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES — Sam Houston just couldn’t knock down that much-need shot to get over the hump in a 78-68 loss to Stephen F. Austin at William R. Johnson Coliseum Sunday. 

It was the Bearkats’ first Southland Conference loss and snapped a 10-game winning streak. Sam Houston fell to 13-6 on the season and 7-1 in SLC play. 

The Kats briefly took the lead in the second half when junior Zach Nutall hit a 3-pointer to make it 41-39 a minute into the period. The Lumberjacks (10-3, 6-1) responded with a 10-0 run and Sam Houston never pulled closer than within four points the rest of way. 

Freshman Bryce Monroe led the Bearkats with 16 points, while Nutall finished with 14. Senior Demarkus Lampley scored 12 points, and junior Tristan Ikpe had a solid game under the basket with 10 rebounds and three blocks to go along with seven points. 

Sam Houston lost the battle of the boards 40-29 and turned the ball over 12 times which led to 17 points for SFA. 

The Bearkats do not have a mid-week game and return home to Johnson Coliseum to face Nicholls on Saturday at 5 p.m.

