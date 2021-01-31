Sheriff: Milam County deputy assaulted by theft suspect

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was injured Saturday as he attempted to take a theft suspect into custody.

The following statement comes from Milam County Sheriff Chris White:

“A Milam County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken to the hospital yesterday evening after being assaulted by a theft suspect in the Davilla area.

At approximately 5:00 pm yesterday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting that a man had just stolen his dog and was walking on FM 487 towards the Davilla Cemetery. Deputy Ryan Blankemeier arrived and approached the man who the victim had identified. Without warning the subject immediately began to resist the deputy’s efforts to detain him. The subject began violently beating Deputy Blankemeier with his fists striking him several times in the face.

Deputy Blankemeier was able to recover from the blows and physically restrain the subject and get him into handcuffs. Additional back up units of Deputies, DPS troopers and our MIlam County Game Warden all responded and arrived five to ten minutes after the Deputy had regained control of the suspect.

Deputy Blankemeier was transported to Scott and White in Temple for treatment of his injuries. He was released from the hospital after x-rays and a CT-scan showed no broken bones or fractures.

The suspect was later identified as Brian Schoenfeldt a 41 year old Hutto resident. He transported to the MIlam County Jail and booked for Resisting Arrest and Assault on a Public Servant.

Please pray with me for Deputy Blankemeier’s quick healing and recovery. Doctors are still monitoring swelling in his leg that has not gone down yet.”

