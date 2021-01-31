Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Adds Two Wins Against SMU and Abilene Christian

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team added two victories on Sunday, as the Aggies defeated SMU, 4-0, and followed that up with a 6-1 result against Abilene Christian at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M climbs to 5-1 on the season, while SMU falls to 4-3 and Abilene Christian drops to 1-5 after their respective defeats.

The Maroon & White started the afternoon with a tenuous rain delay, but finally managed to move into the doubles competition against the Mustangs. Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo dominated at the No. 3 line, taking Nicole Petchey and Hadley Doyle down 6-1. A&M’s No. 39 ranked duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith logged their first ranked win of the 2021 campaign, as they defeated No. 52 Jackie Nylander and Chandler Carter by a 6-3 margin. Katya Townsend and Renee McBryde battled back from a 4-0 deficit to tie their match against Winslow Huth and Claudia Bartolome, but the match remained unfinished after the doubles point was clinched.

The Aggies transitioned to the singles competition in the glow of sunset with a 1-0 lead in hand. McQuaid logged the team’s first singles win of the afternoon, securing a 6-2, 6-1, straight-set victory against Kiana Graham on court six, putting the Aggies up 2-0. Dorthea Faa-Hviding quickly followed that up with a 6-1, 6-2 win on court five against Winslow Huth. Leading 3-0, the Aggies called on Goldsmith to land the deciding blow, defeating Hadley Doyle by a 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-2 score. Texas A&M won the first match of the day by a score of 4-0.

After dropping the doubles point in the second match of the day against Abilene Christian, the Maroon & White rattled off six straight singles points to win the match 6-1. A&M earned all six victories in straight sets, with McQuaid and Faa-Hviding earning their second singles wins of the day, while Makarova, Townsend and Anzo each chronicled their first, respectively. Isa Di Laura logged a 6-1, 6-2 result against Claire Fisher to improve to 2-0 in dual matches since arriving in Aggieland.

After Saturday’s action, Makarova and Townsend remain tied for first place on the team in singles wins with 10 thus far. Riley McQuaid’s undefeated evening saw her record in singles play climb to 8-4 with a perfect 3-0 start to dual match play. On the doubles side, the No. 39 ITA ranked duo of Makarova and Goldsmith continue to lead the Aggies, maintaining an 8-2 record together.

Texas A&M holds a 5-1 record to start the 2021 campaign, matching the team’s start through this point in the abbreviated 2020 season. The Aggies remain undefeated against both SMU and Abilene Christian in the Mark Weaver era, improving to 4-0 against the Mustangs and 3-0 against the Wildcats since the 2015-16 season.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On his reaction following today’s doubleheader…

“I’m very pleased with our performance today. It definitely was a long day when you combine the rain delay and doubleheaders, but I was really proud of the girls for the attitudes they had today. SMU played a great match, and they are a much-improved team. They [SMU] came in and played us well, and I think that was our first true dog fight of the year. I’m truly delighted that we were challenged the way we were. ACU played excellent doubles against us, and I was a bit disappointed with the energy we were playing with there, but overall, we responded very well on the singles side. We really got down to business in singles play today.”

On Riley McQuaid’s undefeated day…

“Riley [McQuaid] played excellent. She was a bit of a crowd favorite out there, and she really had the crowd going because she plays with a lot of excitement and energy. We had a really excellent crowd in our first match and we also had a few stick around for the second, and they really got behind her while she was playing. She’s always a fun player to watch.”

Senior Riley McQuaid

On her motivations for a 2-0 singles performance…

“I have to thank the crowd. They were getting a little crazy tonight and it was super fun getting to interact with them. I knew that I wanted to go out there and put a point on the board for my team, and looking down at the other courts, it was super motivating to see my girls fighting right next to me. It’s always a great experience playing on the courts here in Aggieland.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M 4, SMU 0

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. Jackie Nylander (SMU) 6-2, 4-6, 2-3, unfinished

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Hadley Doyle (SMU) 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-2

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Chandler Carter (SMU) 7-6(0), 4-6, 2-1, unfinished

4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Nicole Petchey (SMU) 6-4, 6-5, unfinished

5. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Winslow Huth (SMU) 6-1, 6-2

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Kiana Graham (SMU) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. #52 Jackie Nylander / Chandler Carter (SMU) 6-3

2. Katya Townsend / Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Winslow Huth / Claudia Bartolome (SMU) 4-4, unfinished

3. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Nicole Petchey / Hadley Doyle (SMU) 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,5,2)

Texas A&M 6, Abilene Christian 1

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Nini Memishishi (ACU) 6-0, 6-0

2. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) 6-4, 6-1

3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Sylvia Viljoen (ACU) 6-1, 6-1

4. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Allison Stewart (ACU) 6-1, 6-1

5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Ileana Mocciola (ACU) 6-0, 6-1

6. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Claire Fisher (ACU) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles Competition

1. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Ileana Mocciola / Claire Fisher (ACU) 4-5, unfinished

2. Allison Stewart / Sylvia Viljoen (ACU) def. Katya Townsend / Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-3

3. Nini Memishishi / Maryjoe Crisologo (ACU) vs. Jessica Anzo / Elise Robbins (TAMU) 6-4

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (1,5,4,6,2,3)

POSTMATCH NOTES

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M climbs to 5-1 in the 2021 season after wins against SMU and Abilene Christian.

· SMU drops to 4-3 after their loss, while Abilene Christian falls to 1-5 this year.

· The Aggies remain undefeated against both SMU and Abilene Christian in the Mark Weaver era, improving to 4-0 against the Mustangs and 3-0 against the Wildcats since the 2015-16 season.

· A&M went 6-0 in singles against Abilene Christian, marking the third 6-0 singles performance for the Aggies this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Riley McQuaid went a perfect 3-0 overall, boasting a pair of singles victories and a doubles win with Jessica Anzo. The Tustin, California, native rises to 8-4 in singles this year with a 3-0 record in dual matches, while also boasting a 10-2 doubles record.

· Dorthea Faa-Hviding won both of her singles matches, seeing her overall singles record rise to 4-1 with a 3-0 start in dual matches. The senior has recorded wins at the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 lines.

· Tatiana Makarova went 2-0 overall, boasting a singles win against Abilene Christian and a doubles victory over SMU. Paired with Goldsmith, the No. 39 ranked ITA duo defeated their first ranked opponent of the season and rise to 8-2. Makarova remains ranked at No. 64 as a singles player and improves to 10-4 this season.

· Jayci Goldsmith went 2-0 overall against SMU, joining Tatiana Makarova in doubles to defeat SMU at the No. 1 line, while earning the clinch victory against the Mustangs, her first of the season. She improves to 8-3 in doubles and 6-2 in singles action.

· Isa Di Laura earned her second clinch victory of the season against Abilene Christian, winning at the No. 6 line while elevating her singles record to 4-1 since arriving in Aggieland.

· Following wins on both sides of Saturday’s doubleheader, head coach Mark Weaver lifts his overall record to 94-48 since joining the Aggies in the 2015-16 season.

