The Ranch Harley-Davidson held a groundbreaking celebration for their new 52,000 sq. ft. dealership

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of motorcyclists and community leaders were on hand Saturday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Rach Harley-Davidson Facility in College Station. The new facility will include a 52,000 sq. ft. dealership and 15,000 sq. ft. Harley-Davidson Riding Academy Course

The Ranch Harley Davidson celebrated in grand style with food trucks from Jimmy’s Burger Shack & More and Big Dawg BBQ. There was live music, a Stunt Show on H-D Motorcycles, Blood Drive vendors, and much more.

Today is a HUGE moment for us and it’s been extremely emotional to see the amazing support we have. Not only from our... Posted by The Ranch Harley-Davidson on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The Ranch Harley-Davidson owner Susan Gipson said the new construction will not only benefit the Ranch Harley-Davidson but the entire community.

“Most of our business comes from Outside the Brazos Valley,” said Gipson. “We’re bringing money into the community, and I don’t think there’s a better time than right now.”

Ground breaking! Posted by The Ranch Harley-Davidson on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Once completed, the new Dealership will feature an open-concept showroom, Service Department, and more Harley-Davidson parts, accessories, and clothing. Additionally, the new Harley-Davidson Riding Academy Course will be a place for people to learn how to ride.

HAPPENING NOW: Groundbreaking ceremony underway for the new Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station. The site of the New Dealership and Motorcycle Training Course is in the field next to their current location. Recap tonight on @KBTXNews at 10 p.m. @TheRanchHD pic.twitter.com/MYlCqt7Pbo — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) January 30, 2021

