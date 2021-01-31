The Ranch Harley-Davidson held a groundbreaking celebration for their new 52,000 sq. ft. dealership
The site of the new dealership and motorcycle training course is in the field next to their current location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of motorcyclists and community leaders were on hand Saturday for the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Rach Harley-Davidson Facility in College Station. The new facility will include a 52,000 sq. ft. dealership and 15,000 sq. ft. Harley-Davidson Riding Academy Course
The Ranch Harley Davidson celebrated in grand style with food trucks from Jimmy’s Burger Shack & More and Big Dawg BBQ. There was live music, a Stunt Show on H-D Motorcycles, Blood Drive vendors, and much more.
The Ranch Harley-Davidson owner Susan Gipson said the new construction will not only benefit the Ranch Harley-Davidson but the entire community.
“Most of our business comes from Outside the Brazos Valley,” said Gipson. “We’re bringing money into the community, and I don’t think there’s a better time than right now.”
Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.
Once completed, the new Dealership will feature an open-concept showroom, Service Department, and more Harley-Davidson parts, accessories, and clothing. Additionally, the new Harley-Davidson Riding Academy Course will be a place for people to learn how to ride.
