United Way of the Brazos Valley Youth Leadership Cabinet hosts garage sale to raise money for local nonprofits

The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is a student led organization that seeks to improve the Brazos Valley by connecting, serving and leading in their community.
Shoppers at the United Way garage sale.
Shoppers at the United Way garage sale.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The United Way of the Brazos Valley and the United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet hosted its 1st Garage Sale fundraiser Saturday in Bryan. The fundraiser took place outside of the United Way offices on Briarcrest Drive.

Youth leadership cabinet students from eight local high schools collected donated items like Kitchenware, clothing, books, working electronics, and furniture to sell. Funds raised from the garage sale will go towards the Youth Leadership Cabinet’s Community Builders Grants, which are awarded to local nonprofits every spring.

Maggie Montoya Gray is the coordinator for the United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet. She says the garage sale was a way to raise money for the community and teach the youth at an early age the importance of giving back to their local community.

“We want them to learn that it’s important to give back to your community,” said Gray. “They are our legacy, so when they do graduate, and they do move on, they will go back to their community wherever they decide to live or where they go to college and know that they can give back and how to do it.”

Amaya Bowman is the Youth Leadership Cabinet vice-chair and an A&M Consolidated High School student in College Station. She says it was important to her to give back to those in need and be a part of the solution and not the problem.

“I say all the time. I don’t like complaining without a solution. I feel like there’s a lot of we don’t have enough support in our community, or we don’t have enough of this or that,” said Bowman. “Well, this is our solution. Our solution is to raise money in our school with people who can give and give back to those who are struggling right now.”

