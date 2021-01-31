Workshop this week to prepare veterans for upcoming virtual career fair

Job seekers are invited to register for the American Legion’s next virtual career fair for veterans, scheduled for Tuesday, February 9.

The American Legion Department of Texas, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Texas Workforce Commission, along with the Legion’s Veterans Employment and Education Commission, are hosting the virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on February 9. It is free to job-seeking veterans, transitioning service members, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military family members.

Job seekers can register by clicking here.

Employers can register by clicking here.

A virtual workshop to prepare jobseekers will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. CT on Feb. 2.

The preparation workshop includes how to prepare for the virtual career fair; career fair registration and resume upload; navigating the Premier Virtual platform; and how to chat with employers. Click here to register for the workshop.

A list of employers registered for the Feb. 9 job fair:

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

American Legion (Employment)

Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services

US Census Bureau *Not 2020*

Travis County Sheriff’s Office

PNC Bank

Tyson

Capio Partners

RICOH

Microchip Technology Inc.

Internal Revenue Service

Republic Services - Environmental Services

KBR

Texas Disposal Systems

Railroad Commission of Texas

Sysco North Texas

Luminex

LJA Engineering, Inc.

East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind

Randstad Inhouse Services @ Samsung

MEI Rigging & Crating

Texas Veterans Leadership Program - TWC

Oracle Corporation

Harrison, Walker & Harper

FedEx Freight

Fort Bend County

Service King Collision Repair Centers

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Railworks

Texas Workforce Commission - State Jobs

Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Veterans ASCEND

LCRA

Spectrum

American Electric Power

LifeNet EMS

City of Austin

Fedex Ground

Corpus Christi ISD

First Command

City of Corpus Christi

Sterling Personnel, Inc.

Schwan’s Home Service

Express Employment Professionals

BROOKS COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

Office of the Governor

LanceSoft, LLC

Bell

NPower

PRISM Inc

Atmos Energy

The Electric Company El Paso Electric

Intertek

First Student Inc

NorthGate Constructors A JV

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

HCSC Blue Cross Blue Shield

TTEC

Human Resources

HumCap

Grayson County Juvenile Alt. Inc. abd North Texas Youth Connection

AutoZone

GC Services/El Paso

YWCA EL PASO DEL NORTE

Holt CAT

Geostabilization International

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Office of the Attorney General

TDIndustries

Perfect Technician Academy

Security Service Federal Credit Union

United States Secret Service

Indotronix

PSSI

HotFoot Recruiters

Veterans Upward Bound (Informational Booth)

Texas Veterans Leadership Program (Texoma)

Grunt Style

Goodwill Industries of San Antonio

USDA - Agricultural Marketing Service

GEICO

Onward to Opportunity - El Paso/Fort Bliss

Texas Veterans Network

El Paso Electric Company

Central Texas Veteran Employment Services

Carter BloodCare

The GEO Group, Inc. - Coastal Bend Detention Center

Employment Seeker Publication, LLC

Amazon

Texas Department of Public Safety

Succession Planning for Railroads Investing in the Next Generation (SPRING)

Collin College

CIty of Dallas - Civil Service Department

City of Garland

Trade Management

Christus Health

Customs and Border Protection

BP Aero

Arlington ISD

Penske Truck Leasing

JPS Health Network

Danone North America

MHMR of Tarrant County

Martin Marietta

United Training Academy

Jack Henry & Associates

Dallas Fire Rescue

Goodwill Industries of Dallas

Underwriters Laboratories LLC

Collin County Human Resources

Peak Performers

Fort Worth ISD

GPS Federal

FedEx Express

WEST SHORE HOME

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Texas Health and Human Services

WinStar World Casino and Resort

Workforce Solutions Capital Area

Texas Veterans Network

ACC Continuing Education

BNSF Railway

Aventiv Technologies

Aventiv Technologies

Two Men and a Truck

Balance Staffing Workforce, LLC

Gardaworld Security

WFG a Transamerica Company

Altium Packaging

Sherwin Williams

Cook Children’s Health Care System

Sysco Houston

PRIDE Industries

Cook Children’s Health Care System

Primerica

Rice University

Chicken Express

Chicken Express

Texas Veterans Commission (West Texas District)

Texas Veteran Commission

Texas A&M University Texarkana EECD

Amazon

City of El Paso

Baylor Scott and White Health

EAST TEXAS VETERANS RESOURCES

Boon Edam

BigShots Golf - Ft. Worth

Tellus Equipment Solutions, LLC

AutoZone

Premier Virtual

Heiress Pansophy Inc

McLane Foodservice

Albertsons Companies Distribution Center Roanoke TX

Area Wide Protective

Interceramic

Federal Bureau of Prisons

AWP

Shadow Protective Services Inc.

Association of Persons Affected By Addiction (APAA)

MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC

Gardaworld-Cash Services

Seminole Services

Texas Department of Transportation

Waffle House

Webstaurant

ProCollect

Tier One Holdings, LLC

The Retail Optimization Company

Vanguard Resources Inc

Allies in Service

Contemporary Services Corporation

Unemployed

Tarrant County College District

Pegasus Schools, Inc.

Carter BloodCare

N/A

CSG

Trinity Metro

Securitas Security Services, USA

Six Flags Over Texas/Hurricane Harbor

Rising Star Resource Development Corp.

Research and Development Solutions Inc

City of Dallas

City of Texarkana, Texas

Bjornstad Construction Supply

The American Legion

TRS Craft Services

Worldwide Flight Services

ResCare

Archer Western Herzog - AWH

Waffle House

HomePro Technologies

Unicorp Services, Inc.

Tyler Technologies

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.