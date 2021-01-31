Workshop this week to prepare veterans for upcoming virtual career fair
The preparation workshop is Tuesday, February 2.
Job seekers are invited to register for the American Legion’s next virtual career fair for veterans, scheduled for Tuesday, February 9.
The American Legion Department of Texas, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Texas Workforce Commission, along with the Legion’s Veterans Employment and Education Commission, are hosting the virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on February 9. It is free to job-seeking veterans, transitioning service members, National Guardsmen, reservists, and military family members.
Job seekers can register by clicking here.
Employers can register by clicking here.
A virtual workshop to prepare jobseekers will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. CT on Feb. 2.
The preparation workshop includes how to prepare for the virtual career fair; career fair registration and resume upload; navigating the Premier Virtual platform; and how to chat with employers. Click here to register for the workshop.
A list of employers registered for the Feb. 9 job fair:
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- American Legion (Employment)
- Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services
- US Census Bureau *Not 2020*
- Travis County Sheriff’s Office
- PNC Bank
- Tyson
- Capio Partners
- RICOH
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Internal Revenue Service
- Republic Services - Environmental Services
- KBR
- Texas Disposal Systems
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- Sysco North Texas
- Luminex
- LJA Engineering, Inc.
- East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind
- Randstad Inhouse Services @ Samsung
- MEI Rigging & Crating
- Texas Veterans Leadership Program - TWC
- Oracle Corporation
- Harrison, Walker & Harper
- FedEx Freight
- Fort Bend County
- Service King Collision Repair Centers
- Texas Parks and Wildlife
- Railworks
- Texas Workforce Commission - State Jobs
- Aviation Institute of Maintenance
- Veterans ASCEND
- LCRA
- Spectrum
- American Electric Power
- LifeNet EMS
- City of Austin
- Fedex Ground
- Corpus Christi ISD
- First Command
- City of Corpus Christi
- Sterling Personnel, Inc.
- Schwan’s Home Service
- Express Employment Professionals
- BROOKS COUNTY DETENTION CENTER
- Office of the Governor
- LanceSoft, LLC
- Bell
- NPower
- PRISM Inc
- Atmos Energy
- The Electric Company El Paso Electric
- Intertek
- First Student Inc
- NorthGate Constructors A JV
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- HCSC Blue Cross Blue Shield
- TTEC
- Human Resources
- HumCap
- Grayson County Juvenile Alt. Inc. abd North Texas Youth Connection
- AutoZone
- GC Services/El Paso
- YWCA EL PASO DEL NORTE
- Holt CAT
- Geostabilization International
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Office of the Attorney General
- TDIndustries
- Perfect Technician Academy
- Security Service Federal Credit Union
- United States Secret Service
- Indotronix
- PSSI
- HotFoot Recruiters
- Veterans Upward Bound (Informational Booth)
- Texas Veterans Leadership Program (Texoma)
- Grunt Style
- Goodwill Industries of San Antonio
- USDA - Agricultural Marketing Service
- GEICO
- Onward to Opportunity - El Paso/Fort Bliss
- Texas Veterans Network
- El Paso Electric Company
- Central Texas Veteran Employment Services
- Carter BloodCare
- The GEO Group, Inc. - Coastal Bend Detention Center
- Employment Seeker Publication, LLC
- Amazon
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Succession Planning for Railroads Investing in the Next Generation (SPRING)
- Collin College
- CIty of Dallas - Civil Service Department
- City of Garland
- Trade Management
- Christus Health
- Customs and Border Protection
- BP Aero
- Arlington ISD
- Penske Truck Leasing
- JPS Health Network
- Danone North America
- MHMR of Tarrant County
- Martin Marietta
- United Training Academy
- Jack Henry & Associates
- Dallas Fire Rescue
- Goodwill Industries of Dallas
- Underwriters Laboratories LLC
- Collin County Human Resources
- Peak Performers
- Fort Worth ISD
- GPS Federal
- FedEx Express
- WEST SHORE HOME
- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
- Texas Health and Human Services
- WinStar World Casino and Resort
- Workforce Solutions Capital Area
- Texas Veterans Network
- ACC Continuing Education
- BNSF Railway
- Aventiv Technologies
- Aventiv Technologies
- Two Men and a Truck
- Balance Staffing Workforce, LLC
- Gardaworld Security
- WFG a Transamerica Company
- Altium Packaging
- Sherwin Williams
- Cook Children’s Health Care System
- Sysco Houston
- PRIDE Industries
- Cook Children’s Health Care System
- Primerica
- Rice University
- Chicken Express
- Chicken Express
- Texas Veterans Commission (West Texas District)
- Texas Veteran Commission
- Texas A&M University Texarkana EECD
- Amazon
- City of El Paso
- Baylor Scott and White Health
- EAST TEXAS VETERANS RESOURCES
- Boon Edam
- BigShots Golf - Ft. Worth
- Tellus Equipment Solutions, LLC
- AutoZone
- Premier Virtual
- Heiress Pansophy Inc
- McLane Foodservice
- Albertsons Companies Distribution Center Roanoke TX
- Area Wide Protective
- Interceramic
- Federal Bureau of Prisons
- AWP
- Shadow Protective Services Inc.
- Association of Persons Affected By Addiction (APAA)
- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC
- Gardaworld-Cash Services
- Seminole Services
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Waffle House
- Webstaurant
- ProCollect
- Tier One Holdings, LLC
- The Retail Optimization Company
- Vanguard Resources Inc
- Allies in Service
- Contemporary Services Corporation
- Unemployed
- Tarrant County College District
- Pegasus Schools, Inc.
- Carter BloodCare
- N/A
- CSG
- Trinity Metro
- Securitas Security Services, USA
- Six Flags Over Texas/Hurricane Harbor
- Rising Star Resource Development Corp.
- Research and Development Solutions Inc
- City of Dallas
- City of Texarkana, Texas
- Bjornstad Construction Supply
- The American Legion
- TRS Craft Services
- Worldwide Flight Services
- ResCare
- Archer Western Herzog - AWH
- Waffle House
- HomePro Technologies
- Unicorp Services, Inc.
- Tyler Technologies
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.