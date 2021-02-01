Behind the Scenes: A&M women’s basketball elevated by managers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the saying goes, proper preparation prevents poor performance.

This season, we haven’t seen many poor performances from the Texas A&M women’s basketball team.

“The staff does a great job of scouting and watching film and getting us ready for each game,” said John Cochran, a manager for the team.

“The coaching staff they give us the tools to know what we gotta do,” said Jarod Kin, a manager for the team.

Cochran and King are two of the three managers that also practice with the team, and while they’ll never get the same recognition they put in the same commitment.

“Usually we have about two days to prepare, and we run through their offense, we run through their defense, we try to simulate as much as we can,” said Cochran.

“We try to mimic the players they’ll be guarded by the best we can, and that’s what I feel like my job is to get them ready for whoever the opponent is,” said King

Sydney Carter is the video coordinator for the women’s team and because there aren’t enough guys she also suits up.

Carter played for the Aggies from 2008 to 2012 and was on the 2011 National Championship team.

“We couldn’t have done what we did when I was in school here without our guys team because the way that I felt about it was if i can guard the guys that are stronger, faster, not necessarily smarter, but you know they just have things that women don’t have and if I can guard them in practice I can guard anybody in the country,” said Carter.

While they don’t get to be on the court on game days, they’re always watching.

“I watch it and I’m like we did that we worked it, happy for them, and if it’s something that didn’t work out I’m like ugh we practiced that over and over,” said King

“Anytime they anticipate something we worked on it’s definitely fun to see, see them succeed through that practice through that preparation,” said Cochran.

They all agree this 2020-2021 team has a special feel.

“I feel like this is one of the best teams we’ve had especially since I’ve gotten here and it’s exciting to watch,” said Cochran.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.