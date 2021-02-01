Advertisement

Brazos Center vaccination hub offically opens

Nearly 1,250 doses are expected to be given out by the end of Monday
Brazos Center vaccination hub.
Brazos Center vaccination hub.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning the Brazos Center vaccination hub opened for people in categories 1A and 1B.

The Brazos County Vaccination Task Force says they expect to give out a total of 1,248 doses by the end of the day.

People receiving their shot at the hub are on a waiting list with St. Joseph Health. The vaccines are given out to people with appointments only. Officials say those who have an appointment will be directed when and where to go.

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: The Brazos Center vaccination hub is officially open for those in categories 1A &1B with appointments.

Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Monday, February 1, 2021

