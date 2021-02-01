Brazos Center vaccination hub offically opens
Nearly 1,250 doses are expected to be given out by the end of Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning the Brazos Center vaccination hub opened for people in categories 1A and 1B.
The Brazos County Vaccination Task Force says they expect to give out a total of 1,248 doses by the end of the day.
People receiving their shot at the hub are on a waiting list with St. Joseph Health. The vaccines are given out to people with appointments only. Officials say those who have an appointment will be directed when and where to go.
Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.
- St. Joseph Hospital (Sign up online to be placed on a waiting list)
- Baylor Scott & White Hospital (Not accepting registrations at this time)
- HEB Pharmacies (Registration required but there are no doses available at this time)
- Physician Centre Hospital (Please call 979-731-3930 and leave a voice mail to be placed on the waiting list)
- Brookshire Brothers (Sign up online to be placed on a waiting list)
- Kroger (No vaccines are available at this time)
- Walmart (The company is in the planning stages to offer the vaccine)
