Brazos Center vaccine hub to open doors Monday with goal of 1,250 shots per day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is set to open its doors Monday morning for hundreds who have been on a waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health care workers will aim to vaccinate at least 1,250 people a day through Thursday. All 5,000 doses the hub received of the Moderna vaccine should be administered by the end of the week if they are successful in reaching that goal.

Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart says they will only vaccinate those who have registered and secured an appointment. Only those in groups 1A and 1B as classified by the CDC are eligible to get a vaccine appointment for the time being.

“The focus right now is on the most vulnerable, and that’s the older generation and those younger folks who have a parallel medical condition that puts them at risk,” Stewart said. “There are 65,000 people in group 1B in Brazos County, and then there’s a good number more out in the surrounding counties that we also serve. There may still be some 1As out there who have not been addressed yet, and we’ll incorporate them in also.”

Those who have an appointment will need to bring their ID. After filling out some registration paperwork, Stewart says the entire appointment shouldn’t take any more than 30 minutes, including the 15-minute observation period after getting the shot.

“It’s very well organized. There’s no way for somebody to get lost,” Stewart said. “There will be a volunteer there who will line you up, socially distanced of course, and then when a vaccination point opens up, they’ll direct you to that point.”

Stewart also says no one will leave the hub without making an appointment to come back for their second dose.

“Once you’ve finished your initial vaccination, you’ll go to another set of tables that are between you and the observation area,” Stewart said. “They’ll register you for your next appointment. Before you walk out of the building, you will have your second appointment scheduled.”

Many in Brazos County are excited about a hub opening up locally. Some see it as taking a big step closer to getting back to living their lives.

“Working from home has its pluses, but having more interaction at work is a good thing,” College Station resident Ben Tobias said. “It’s something I look forward to, along with feeling safer to go out and eat in restaurants.”

Keely Young also lives in College Station. She thinks the city’s large student population that tends to travel in and out of town on a more frequent basis makes a local hub even more important.

“I am excited that we have been chosen as one of the cities to get one, and I am ready to line up to get my vaccine,” Young said.

You need to be on St. Joseph Health’s waiting list in order to get an appointment for vaccination. Currently, there are over 30,000 people on that list. To register to get on the list, click here.

“It’s really important people not just show up,” Stewart said. “We’re not at that stage of this operation right now. They really need to register and have an appointment.”

Stewart says it’s unclear when the next shipment of doses will arrive, but he says the hub will be up and running with more available appointments the week of February 8 if they get more shots to fill them. Stewart hopes the Brazos Center hub will be able to administer at least 10,000 shots a week once people start coming back for their second doses.

Vaccines are also being sent to the following providers, but supplies are very limited. You should not assume vaccines are available at this time.

