Brazos County ICU occupancy still elevated, 104 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 104 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,520 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 177 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

14,015 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

66 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,216 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 428 active probable cases and there have been 2,788 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 15,712. There have been 161,318 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 87 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 129 percent.

Currently, there are 43 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 636 staffed hospital beds with 114 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 88 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin941,5861,466261,749305
Brazos1,52015,71214,0151778,8591,707
Burleson1001,1791,05425766231
Grimes181,9581,88555993196
Houston761,4381,329331,282241
Lee1661,3071,10536603119
Leon6191682233530132
Madison511,2021,12823369107
Milam791,9921,913291,406118
Montgomery6,04039,24118,33821121,4365,460
Robertson881,1331,01629616155
San Jacinto129755604221,070126
Trinity685754881963074
Walker5747,7107,0331032,536417
Waller2873,0022,683321,376250
Washington1291,7701,568731,851289

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 48 new cases and 512 active cases on Jan. 29.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 31, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 359,752 active cases and 1,947,493 recoveries. There have been 2,360,632total cases reported and 20,120,961 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 36,491 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 1,883,862 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 475,461 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 3,590,125 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 314,697 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 31 at 1:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

