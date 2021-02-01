Brazos Valley’s January by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a stretch of 1,130 of (measurable) snow-free days in Bryan-College Station, that drought was broken on the 10th day of January. While the new year started chilly and record snow covered the ground on a magical Sunday, most of January 2021 was defined by comfortable, but unseasonably warm, days.

Afternoon highs and how they stacked up against the average for January (KBTX)

January 1st and 2nd kicked off 2021 with highs in the festive 40s and 50s. By January 3rd, south winds turned that chill into 70° afternoons through the 6th. As the next shot of winter arrived, a cold front triggered storms that produced 1″ to 2″ of rain across the area and enough wind at times to prompt severe thunderstorm warnings through the afternoon hours.

Top 5 greatest 24 hours snowfall records in Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

That was the first of two cold fronts that set the wheels in motion to produce the 4th largest 24-hour snowfall ever in Bryan-College Station’s history. More impressive was the fact that the snow managed to stay on the ground for a full 24 hours before steadily melting through the middle of that week.

The back half of the month was characterized by temperatures better suited for March along with cloudy, gloomy, drippy days that produced damp weather but left little behind in the rain gauge. The sun disappeared behind the clouds on Monday the 18th and did not reappear again until a cold front cleared the overcast on the 26th.

In the end, the month on average -- all daytime highs and overnight lows considered -- turned out to be 1.4° above the 30-year-average of 51.1°. Still, 2021 checked in 4.5° cooler than 2020, which took the spot as the ninth warmest January ever on record.

Here is a look at January by the numbers:

Average temperature: 52.5°

Temperatures anomaly for the month: 1.4°

Number of days above-average: 18

Number of days considered average: 2

Number of days below-average: 11

Number of mornings at or below 32° (officially): 4

Coldest morning of the month: January 12th - 26°

Coldest day of the month: January 11th - 40°

Warmest morning of the month: January 24th - 62°

Warmest afternoon of the month: January 4, 25, 26, 30 - 75°

Rainfall for the month: 2.71″

Rainfall through the first half of the month: 2.46″

Rainfall through the second half of the month: 0.25″

Wettest day of the month: January 6th - 1.64″

Snowfall for the month: 4.5″

Spot in the record books January 2021 now holds for most snow in a 24-hour period: 4th

Highest wind gust of the month: January 25th - 41mph

Looking ahead to February :

February is a tricky month for Central and Southeast Texas. Historically, it is a month that can bring some of the harshest and most impactful winter weather to the Brazos Valley. It also is known for mild days that occasionally linger too long, confusing local flowers and trees prompting early blooms.

Climate Prediction Center's temperature forecast for the month of February (KBTX)

On the whole, the temperature trend for February is generally expected to be average. That includes big temperatures swigs between very warm, 70°+ afternoons and very cold 50° or colder days. Typically, a February in Bryan-College Station starts with lows in the low 40s / highs in the mid-60s and trends toward lows in the upper 40s / highs near 70°.

The rainfall outlook also calls for an average month -- meaning roughly 2.5″ to 3″ of rain or so may fall over the next 28 days.

