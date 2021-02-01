Bryan’s used oil and tire recycling center opens Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan’s used oil and tire recycling center at 1111 Waco St. opens on Feb. 1, which will allow Bryan residents to properly dispose of used oil, filters, cooking grease and tires from residential use free of charge. Please note: Tires and oils generated from commercial or industrial use will not be accepted.

This facility will be manned by staff and operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Residents should enter on Waco Street and remain in their vehicle until an attendant is able to assist. You may be required to show proof that you are a Bryan resident/solid waste residential customer (such as your BTU bill or driver’s license).

TIRE RECYCLING: Bring up to 8 used tires per visit, which will be unloaded and collected by city staff. Accepted materials include used passenger, light and medium duty tires (on or off rim). (Tractor-trailer, heavy equipment or tires generated from commercial or industrial use will not be accepted.)

USED OIL: Bring up to 5 gallons of used motor oils, filters and cooking oils/grease per visit. Residents will be directed to dispose of their oil at the do-it-yourself oil recycling center. (Restaurant cooking oils, used oils/filters from mechanic shops and industrial oils will not be accepted.)

