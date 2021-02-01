Advertisement

Bryan’s used oil and tire recycling center opens Monday

This facility will be manned by staff and operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
This facility will be manned by staff and operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through...
This facility will be manned by staff and operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.(City of Bryan photo)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan’s used oil and tire recycling center at 1111 Waco St. opens on Feb. 1, which will allow Bryan residents to properly dispose of used oil, filters, cooking grease and tires from residential use free of charge. Please note: Tires and oils generated from commercial or industrial use will not be accepted.

This facility will be manned by staff and operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Residents should enter on Waco Street and remain in their vehicle until an attendant is able to assist. You may be required to show proof that you are a Bryan resident/solid waste residential customer (such as your BTU bill or driver’s license).

  • TIRE RECYCLING: Bring up to 8 used tires per visit, which will be unloaded and collected by city staff. Accepted materials include used passenger, light and medium duty tires (on or off rim). (Tractor-trailer, heavy equipment or tires generated from commercial or industrial use will not be accepted.)
  • USED OIL: Bring up to 5 gallons of used motor oils, filters and cooking oils/grease per visit. Residents will be directed to dispose of their oil at the do-it-yourself oil recycling center. (Restaurant cooking oils, used oils/filters from mechanic shops and industrial oils will not be accepted.)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Fatalities
Three dead, one seriously injured after head-on collision on Hwy 90
Four-month-old Ke'ori Hancho was reported missing on Jan. 27.
Four-month-old Ke’ori Hancho found, parents taken into custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
104 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, ICU occupancy remains high
The Ranch Harley-Davidson groundbreaking celebration.
The Ranch Harley-Davidson held a groundbreaking celebration for their new 52,000 sq. ft. dealership
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public the waiver on expiration...
DPS Reminder: Driver licensee expiration waiver ends in April
This project, which is anticipated to last 2.5 years, will include safety improvements from...
TxDOT to begin new work on Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Sunday Night Weather Update 1/31
Sunday Night Weather Update 1/31
Deputy Blankemeier was transported to Scott and White in Temple for treatment of his injuries....
Sheriff: Milam County deputy assaulted by theft suspect