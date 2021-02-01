Destination Bryan kicks off Restaurant Month to support local restaurants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicked off its Restaurant Month event Monday to help support local restaurants.

Organizers say they are elated to highlight the restaurants around town and that it’s a wonderful way for folks to try new places and support local businesses that have been struggling in the last year.

Below is a press release from Destination Bryan:

Destination Bryan is pleased to announce Bryan Restaurant Month presented by Engel & Völkers, a highlight of the diverse culinary offerings in Bryan. We invite the community to visit participating restaurants throughout the month of February to take advantage of special offerings and a chance to win 1 of 3 Bryan staycation packages. Each time a participant checks in at a local restaurant using their Bryan Restaurant Month Passport, ENGEL & VÖLKERS will donate $1 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank, up to $1000.

If participants check into at least 15 participating restaurants by February 28, they will earn 1 entry to win a Bryan staycation package. If they check in at every participating restaurant by the end of February, participants will earn 2 bonus entries. Staycation packages include stays at The Stella Hotel, Best Western Premier, Tru by Hilton, restaurant and retail gift cards, and tickets to Aggieland Safari.

It’s officially Bryan Restaurant Month! As if you need an excuse to dine out all month, now it’s for a good cause! 💙



1 check in at a participating restaurant = $1 donated to the @BVFoodBank by Engel & Völkers, up to $1000!



“Bryan Restaurant Month is not only a great opportunity to showcase the incredible restaurants to our community, but is also a chance to give back.” said Katelyn Brown, Community Engagement Manager for Destination Bryan. “We are excited to partner with Engel & Volkers for the donations to the Brazos Valley Food Bank and look forward to encouraging community members to support local businesses for a good cause. Bryan Restaurant Month is a good opportunity to try a new restaurant, share your favorite place with friends and help boost the local economy.”

The Bryan Restaurant Month Pass is now open. Sign up for free to gain access to deals, earn entries for prizes, and make an impact in our community.

