Free COVID-19 testing available in the Brazos Valley

Brazos County has drive-thru, walk-up, and appointment only options
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has released free COVID-19 testing dates for the month of February.

Testing is available to anyone over the age of 5, or to any child that can cough on command. You do not need to be symptomatic or a Brazos County resident to get tested. A picture ID will be required.

The test is an oral swab and results take about 2-3 days to get back. It is advised that you don’t eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

ST. TERESA’S CATHOLIC CHURCH (307 Hall Street, Bryan-KIOSK IN PARISH HALL PARKING LOT): Appointments only.

BRIAN BACHMANN COMMUNITY PARK (1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station). Drive-thru only.

  • February 2, 3, & 4 (11 am-7 pm)
  • February 9, 10, & 11 (11 am-7 pm)
  • February 12 and 13 (11 am-7 pm)

CURATIVE VAN LOCATIONS

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church (1505 Dansby St., Bryan)  Walk-up only.

  • February 12 and 13 (8 am-5 pm)

For COVID-19 vaccine information in the Brazos Valley, click here.

