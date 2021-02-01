Gas station damaged after car crashes into storefront
Bryan police are investigating the crash.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The storefront of an Exxon gas station at the intersection of E 29th Street and Villa Maria has been damaged after a vehicle crashed into it.
Currently, no injuries have been reported.
Bryan police are investigating the crash. The management at Rustler Den says the store is still open at this time as repairs are being made.
