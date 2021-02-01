Advertisement

Gas station damaged after car crashes into storefront

Bryan police are investigating the crash.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The storefront of an Exxon gas station at the intersection of E 29th Street and Villa Maria has been damaged after a vehicle crashed into it.

Currently, no injuries have been reported.

Bryan police are investigating the crash. The management at Rustler Den says the store is still open at this time as repairs are being made.

