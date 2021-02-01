Local fire officials say visible address numbers can save a life

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After multiple visits from an ambulance to help with her mother, Bryan resident Ronda Harris says she learned a very important lesson.

“My mom had heart problems, and we had to call an ambulance several times,” said Harris. “They were saying that they were so glad they could see the numbers clearly because they had a scare recently because they couldn’t find the house.”

Now, she is hoping to spread that message to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Stuart Marrs with the College Station Fire Department says that this warning is incredibly important as first responders continue to respond to calls.

“You don’t want to be guessing when we’re showing up at the wrong house, and it delays our response for a patient who could need us right away,” said Marrs. “Having those numbers attached to your house in some way, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Marrs says it’s important to have the numbers visible, whether it be on your home, mailbox, or curb. City officials say the numbers have to be at least four inches tall and half of an inch wide. Marrs says you should make sure the numbers are contrasting, so black numbers for a white home, or white numbers for a black mailbox.

To help with this, one local high schooler has made a business of painting the community’s curbs. Seventeen-year-old Peyton Flusche says he even uses reflective paint as a cover coat to make sure that these addresses are visible at night.

“It’s really important for the ambulances to see the numbers, and it’s really visible on the curbs,” said Flusche.

Flusche began painting curbs just a few months ago but says that he is excited to continue helping do something that can help keep the community safe.

For more information on Flusche’s curb painting services, you can contact him at (979) 492-5832.

