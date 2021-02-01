Advertisement

Man arrested for breaking into Madison County business

By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST
MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - A Huntsville man was arrested for breaking into a Madison County business Sunday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the Fraley’s Convenience Store just before 1 a.m. Deputies said cash and some other items from the business were stolen.

Authorities later identified James Williams, 21, as a suspect. Williams was questioned and taken into custody without incident.

Williams is charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

Most of the stolen items were recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

