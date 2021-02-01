Advertisement

New Bryan Recycling Center now open

More than 70 tires were already collected Monday morning.
Bryan residents can now drop off old tires and oil at an improved recycling facility.
Bryan residents can now drop off old tires and oil at an improved recycling facility.
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is seeing residents use a new and improved recycling service that launched Monday.

The new drive-up recycling center is for tires, motor oil and cooking oil. City Staff and Junction 505 employees will make it a new convenient service that will bring environmental benefits for the city and residents.

They had already collected at least 70 tires Monday morning.

‘It’s good for us all the way around. It not only helps us as the city employees but also the city residents,” said Jared Birkhead, Bryan Environmental Operations Supervisor. “You can see too sometimes on the curb lines you’ll see those dump tires. We’re trying to avoid that situation, help our code enforcement officers in those situations.”

That facility is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30. p.m. Saturdays they are open 8 a.m. to noon.

It’s located at 1111 Waco Street in Bryan.

Please note: Tires and oils generated from commercial or industrial use will not be accepted.

We have our previous story with additional information here.

