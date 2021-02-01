New medians coming to George Bush Drive
Work is happening now on the south edge of the Texas A&M campus.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven near the Texas A&M campus you’ve probably noticed lots of new construction on George Bush Drive. Raised medians are being added between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road.
TxDOT said the Dexter Drive / Throckmorton intersection with George Bush Drive will also be improved.
The $2.44 million project is expected to be finished by July.
We have our previous story here.
