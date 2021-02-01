New medians coming to George Bush Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven near the Texas A&M campus you’ve probably noticed lots of new construction on George Bush Drive. Raised medians are being added between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road.

TxDOT said the Dexter Drive / Throckmorton intersection with George Bush Drive will also be improved.

The $2.44 million project is expected to be finished by July.

We have our previous story here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.