New medians coming to George Bush Drive

Work is happening now on the south edge of the Texas A&M campus.
Roadwork is happening next to Texas A&M.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven near the Texas A&M campus you’ve probably noticed lots of new construction on George Bush Drive. Raised medians are being added between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road.

TxDOT said the Dexter Drive / Throckmorton intersection with George Bush Drive will also be improved.

The $2.44 million project is expected to be finished by July.

