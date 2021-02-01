Advertisement

Plenty of opportunity to find your shadow Tuesday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first day of February was just a gem in the Brazos Valley. So nice, we will do it again Tuesday. Groundhog Day starts crisp and cold in the mid / upper 30s (patchy frost possible for some) before sunshine turns things around to the comfortable mid-60s. High pressure over Mexico is going to nudge warmer air in by mid-week. Wednesday is more spring-like with highs returning to the 70s. Thursday brings increased cloud cover but also the opportunity for highs to top off closer to 80°!

A big branch of Arctic air will break free and seep into the United States by late week. Texas and the Brazos Valley are expected to be side-swiped by this cold -- the first cold front arrives by breakfast Friday to put highs some 30° colder in the 50s. After an attempt to warm back up Saturday, another cold front spills in by Sunday morning, stunting highs to the 40s and dropping morning lows to a light freeze both Sunday and Monday mornings. By the way, that Friday cold front: expect cloudy skies but do not rule out the chance for passing light rain / mist / drizzle at times.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Groundhog Day: Partly cloudy. High: 64. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 72. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say Molly Geen-Nolan was drunk when she hit a telephone pole with her...
CSPD: Drunk driver arrested after hitting telephone pole
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported
College Station police say Jaycee Noey was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle Saturday...
College Station police arrest driver for DWI after crash on Highway 30
A Grimes County man who was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday night in Brazos County is...
DPS: Troopers find steroids, gun, drugs, bottles of urine during traffic stop
Four people, including a juvenile, are accused of robbing three men this weekend in Bryan. They...
Cell phone tracking feature helps police find four robbery suspects

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Beautiful first day of February, big warm-up ahead of next system
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Seasonable & Sunny Start to February
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Gusty winds stick around for a sunny and cooler Sunday
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Quick chance for rain Saturday ahead of a beautiful Sunday