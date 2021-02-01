Plenty of opportunity to find your shadow Tuesday

The first day of February was just a gem in the Brazos Valley. So nice, we will do it again Tuesday. Groundhog Day starts crisp and cold in the mid / upper 30s (patchy frost possible for some) before sunshine turns things around to the comfortable mid-60s. High pressure over Mexico is going to nudge warmer air in by mid-week. Wednesday is more spring-like with highs returning to the 70s. Thursday brings increased cloud cover but also the opportunity for highs to top off closer to 80°!

A big branch of Arctic air will break free and seep into the United States by late week. Texas and the Brazos Valley are expected to be side-swiped by this cold -- the first cold front arrives by breakfast Friday to put highs some 30° colder in the 50s. After an attempt to warm back up Saturday, another cold front spills in by Sunday morning, stunting highs to the 40s and dropping morning lows to a light freeze both Sunday and Monday mornings. By the way, that Friday cold front: expect cloudy skies but do not rule out the chance for passing light rain / mist / drizzle at times.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 37. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Groundhog Day: Partly cloudy. High: 64. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 43. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 72. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

