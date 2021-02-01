Advertisement

Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle in St. Louis

St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw...
St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.

The crime happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight with two men and her child.

Three men armed with handguns came up to the car and ordered everyone to get out.

Police say the woman pleaded with the men to take her son out of the car.

One of the robbers grabbed the child by his coat and threw him toward his mother.

The child hit the ground. Police did not say if he was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say Molly Geen-Nolan was drunk when she hit a telephone pole with her...
CSPD: Drunk driver arrested after hitting telephone pole
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported
College Station police say Jaycee Noey was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle Saturday...
College Station police arrest driver for DWI after crash on Highway 30
A Grimes County man who was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday night in Brazos County is...
DPS: Troopers find steroids, gun, drugs, bottles of urine during traffic stop
Four people, including a juvenile, are accused of robbing three men this weekend in Bryan. They...
Cell phone tracking feature helps police find four robbery suspects

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the...
Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
This Black History Mouth, a look at the struggles and triumphs of Black people who faced...
Black History Month 2021: Resilience despite COVID-19