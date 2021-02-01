Powerful Nor’easter slamming the east coast
Published: Feb. 1, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A powerful winter storm is dumping snow from the Southeast all the way to New England on the first day of February.
Whiteout conditions, coastal flooding, and even some freezing rain are expected in separate spots spanning a massive swath of land in the eastern half of the United States. The National Weather Service predicts feet of snow may fall in several places, and that’s close to being confirmed already in portions of the Midwest.
