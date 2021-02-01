Powerful Nor’easter slamming the east coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A powerful winter storm is dumping snow from the Southeast all the way to New England on the first day of February.

Whiteout conditions, coastal flooding, and even some freezing rain are expected in separate spots spanning a massive swath of land in the eastern half of the United States. The National Weather Service predicts feet of snow may fall in several places, and that’s close to being confirmed already in portions of the Midwest.

Snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected near NYC into Tuesday (KBTX)

🧊 Check out these icy photos from @LoriWGAL! A mix of sleet, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle is coating untreated surfaces. If you must travel, please take it slow! Snow will return by mid-morning and continue all day. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/0qTonURKJI — Christine Ferreira (@ChristineWGAL) February 1, 2021

A major nor'easter developing today will bring heavy snow and strong winds from Pennsylvania to Maine through Tuesday. Near blizzard conditions are possible along the coast, and some locations may receive up to 2 feet of snow. pic.twitter.com/QbdDEtDyE1 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 1, 2021

