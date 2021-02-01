Advertisement

Powerful Nor’easter slamming the east coast

By Max Crawford
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A powerful winter storm is dumping snow from the Southeast all the way to New England on the first day of February.

Whiteout conditions, coastal flooding, and even some freezing rain are expected in separate spots spanning a massive swath of land in the eastern half of the United States. The National Weather Service predicts feet of snow may fall in several places, and that’s close to being confirmed already in portions of the Midwest.

Snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected near NYC into Tuesday
Snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour are expected near NYC into Tuesday(KBTX)

