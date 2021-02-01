Advertisement

‘Pure panda joy’: National Zoo giant pandas frolic in snow

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – The giant pandas at the National Zoo weren’t about to let a winter snowstorm go to waste.

Video posted on social media by the zoo shows Mei Xiang and Tian Tian living it up in their snowy enclosure.

“Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy,” says a tweet from the National Zoo. “Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian!”

Several inches of snow fell on the area Sunday and continued Monday.

The panda fun is all there in black and white.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say Molly Geen-Nolan was drunk when she hit a telephone pole with her...
CSPD: Drunk driver arrested after hitting telephone pole
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
1 new COVID-19 related death in Brazos County, 102 new cases reported
College Station police say Jaycee Noey was intoxicated when she hit another vehicle Saturday...
College Station police arrest driver for DWI after crash on Highway 30
A Grimes County man who was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday night in Brazos County is...
DPS: Troopers find steroids, gun, drugs, bottles of urine during traffic stop
Four people, including a juvenile, are accused of robbing three men this weekend in Bryan. They...
Cell phone tracking feature helps police find four robbery suspects

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, silver bullions are displayed in the...
Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
Fatal crash graphic.
Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek
This Black History Mouth, a look at the struggles and triumphs of Black people who faced...
Black History Month 2021: Resilience despite COVID-19