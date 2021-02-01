Advertisement

Reason to Smile - February 1, 2021

Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Lydia Shipley. She says these two boys are smiling because they caught a fish. She also says the fish was safely released.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

