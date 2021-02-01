Beautiful first day of February, big warm-up ahead of next system

Welcome to February! We start the work week on the “seasonably” chilly side, and the weather may warrant an extra layer or so throughout the day as we only climb to about 60 degrees. That said, brilliant sunshine and a quick high cloud here or there will keep it bearable over the next couple days. Break the jackets back out for evening plans! Another night in the 30s headed our way by wake-up time Tuesday.

We take a big jump UP in temperatures by midweek. South wind ramps up ahead of our next system, bringing in warmer, more humid air, allowing us to warm back into the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Then, our next front rolls through as early as Thursday night into Friday, bringing the chill back at least for a few days. Light rain / drizzle is expected in that chilly air, too. One thing that needs to be fine-tuned -- a second push of cold, cold air: when it arrives and the extent of it. For now, morning 30s and highs in the 50s are expected through the weekend, then a quick return to more mild and humid weather may be coming shortly after that. Stay tuned!

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 61. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 37. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 63. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 44. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

