Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Signing Class Ranked Third

Texas A&M women’s tennis 2020-21 signing class was ranked third in the NCAA according to Tennis Recruiting Network’s 2021 winter class rankings, announced Monday. A host of blue-chip prospects, Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana, Jeanette Mireles and Ellie Pittman, signed with the Aggies in November.

The 2021 signing class marks the second-straight class that the women’s tennis program has signed that includes at least a trio of blue chippers, in 2018 Texas A&M inked Jessica Anzo, Jayci Goldsmith and Katya Townsend. The Aggies did not sign classes in the 2019 and 2020 signing period.

Mireles ranked as high as 23rd on Tennis Recruiting Network’s rankings and holds a career-best 10.93 UTR. The Houstonian reached the semifinals of the 2020 ITA Fall Circuit at Texas A&M in September before falling to A&M’s Tatiana Makarova. In July’s ITA Summer Circuit event in College Station, Mireles reached the finals after picking up a trio of wins at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Pielet has ranked as high as number one in the country at ages 12, 14 and 16 while being ranked the top-prospect in the Southwest Region and Florida by Tennis Recruiting Network. The right-hander has earned a junior ITF ranking as high as 173 in the world with a personal-best UTR of 11.59.

Pittman, from Indianapolis, Indiana, comes to Aggieland as the number 25 player in the senior class and the top senior in Indiana, according to Tennis Recruiting. The right-hander owns a career-best UTR of 10.93 and has picked up wins at each of the ITA Circuit events she has entered this year.

Stoiana hails from Southbury, Connecticut where she ranks as the best player in the New England region and No. 13 player nationally. The right-hander has posted 13 wins over fellow blue chippers in the past year and owns a career-high 10.93 UTR.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.