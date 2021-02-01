Advertisement

Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated senior heading to West Point next year

Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M consolidated senior Samantha Rose is headed to West Point to attend the U.S. Military Academy.

The school, just north of New York, has one of the most rigorous application processes in the nation. With an acceptance rate of about 12%, students must have top grades, demonstrate superior involvement in school activities, and boast an excellent track record in volunteerism.

Then they must petition their state’s senators or their local Congress representative for a nomination. Samantha was interviewed by former Congressman Bill Flores’s Academy Review Board was nominated by Flores a few days later.

In exchange for a full, four-year scholarship, which every West Point cadet receives, Rose and her future classmates will serve an eight-year tour of duty in the army as both active duty and reserve status.

