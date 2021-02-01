Treat of the Day: St. Joseph healthcare worker celebrates 50 years of work

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fifty years of anything is remarkable. Whether it’s years that you’ve been alive, years of friendship, or even years of marriage.

But one 50-year milestone you don’t often hear about is 50 years of work.

That’s what Sadallie White recently celebrated in Bryan.

White is a laundry lead technician at St. Joseph health and she’s been with the organization for more than 50 years.

White was born in Huntsville and moved to Bryan in 1968. She started working for St. Joseph back in 1971. Over her 50-year-tenure White has become a mother 5 times and now has 17 grandchildren.

She says she likes to stay busy and loves coming to work each day where her colleagues say she’s a great leader and friend. When she’s not working, one of her favorite hobbies is doing the daily crossword puzzle.

