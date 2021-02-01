Advertisement

Two dead after car vaults off bridge into creek

The crash happened Saturday morning near Brenham
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers have identified the victims of a deadly one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday near Brenham.

According to DPS, around 7:16 a.m., a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling east on US 290 drifted off the road and vaulted off a concrete bridge into Holle Creek.

The driver, Abdul Velani, 76, Katy was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger, Muneera Velani, 62, of Katy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

