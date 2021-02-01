Work begins on Super Street project for FM 2818, College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A major project is getting underway in College Station. If you travel FM 2818 / Harvey Mitchell Parkway you’ll notice improvements coming from Wellborn Road all the way to FM 60.

This month TxDOT is beginning their $50.4 million project to widen FM 2818 and make it a super street. It will reduce left-turn opportunities at many of the intersections, increase traffic capacity and make the roadway safer, according to transportation planners. The 2818 corridor has seen it’s share of accidents in the past and was a top priority for improvements.

“The reason we went with this design is that without making any changes we would have about on average 193 seconds of delay at each one of the intersections and with the new design it’s expected that that will reduce down to about 36 seconds at each one of the intersections,” said Dan Rudge, Bryan / College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director.

FM 2818 can look like a parking lot at times, so transportation planners hope the changes will ease congestion.

Rudge added having less left turns will also bring improvements.

”The traffic signals here, here and here will all be synchronized so that if you make that turn and you come up to the u-turn there will be a traffic light there and you won’t be delayed,” Rudge said as he pointed to the FM 2818 and Holleman Drive intersection.

TxDOT says the project will cost $50.4 million.

Pedestrian and bicycle riders will also see a new shared use path on each side of the road.

